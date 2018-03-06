2018 Winter Paralympics TV and live stream schedule

See below for full live stream and TV listings for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang. All events below can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com (links below) and via the NBC Sports app.
March 9-10
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|6:00 AM
|Opening Ceremony
|NBCSN
|7:30 PM
|Alpine Men’s and Women’s Downhill
|Olympic Channel
|8:00 PM
|Biathlon Men’s 7.5km & Women’s 6km (Sitting)
|Stream here
|9:45 PM
|Biathlon Men’s 7.5km & Women’s 6km (Standing)
|Stream here
|10:00 PM
|Sled Hockey: Norway vs. Italy
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|NBCSN: Biathlon, Alpine
|NBCSN
|12:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. South Korea
|Stream here
|1:30 AM
|Sled Hockey: South Korea vs. Japan
|Stream here
|5:00 AM
|Sled Hockey: Canada vs. Sweden
|Stream here
March 10-11
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|1:00 PM
|NBC: Day 1 Paralympic Coverage
|NBC
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Channel: Alpine Men’s & Women’s Super-G
|Olympic Channel
|7:30 PM
|Alpine Men’s and Women’s Super-G
|Stream here
|7:35 PM
|Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. Germany
|Stream here
|8:00 PM
|Cross-Country: Men’s 15km, Women’s 12km (sitting)
|Stream here
|10:00 PM
|NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Cross-Country, Curling, Alpine
|NBCSN
|10:00 PM
|Sled Hockey: USA vs. Japan
|NBCSN
|1:30 AM
|Sled Hockey: KOR vs. CZE
|Stream here
|6:00 AM
|Sled Hockey: CAN vs. ITA
|Stream here
|6:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. Sweden
|Stream here
March 11-12
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|9:00 PM
|Olympic Channel: Cross-Country
|Olympic Channel
|9:00 PM
|Cross-Country Men’s 20km & Women’s 15km (Standing/VI)
|Stream here
|9:30 PM
|Snowboarding Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Cross
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|Sled Hockey: USA vs. Czech Republic (Prelim)
|Stream here
|11:30 PM
|NBCSN: Snowboarding, Sled Hockey, Cross-Country
|NBCSN
|1:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling: Finland vs. USA (Round-Robin)
|Stream here
|2:30 AM
|Sled Hockey: Canada vs. Norway (Prelim)
|Stream here
|6:00 AM
|Sled Hockey: Italy vs. Sweden (Prelim)
|Stream here
|6:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling: Neutral Paralympic Athletes vs. USA (Round-Robin)
|Stream here
March 12-13
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|12:00 PM
|NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Alpine Men’s and Women’s Combined (Super-G)
|Stream here
|9:00 PM
|NBCSN: Biathlon, Alpine, Sled Hockey
|NBCSN
|9:00 PM
|Biathlon Men’s 12.5km & Women’s 10km (Sitting)
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|Sled Hockey: USA vs. South Korea (Prelim)
|Stream here
|11:30 PM
|Biathlon Men’s 12.5km & Women’s 10km (Standing)
|Stream here
|1:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. China (Round-Robin)
|Stream here
|2:00 AM
|Alpine Men’s and Women’s Combined (Slalom)
|Stream here
|2:30 AM
|Sled Hockey: Norway vs. Sweden (Prelim)
|Stream here
|6:00 AM
|Sled Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Japan (Prelim)
|Stream here
|6:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling: Canada vs. USA (Round-Robin)
|Stream here
March 13-14
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|2:00 PM
|NBCSN: Wheelchair Curling, Sled Hockey
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling
|Olympic Channel
|8:30 PM
|Alpine Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Stream here
|8:35 PM
|Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, SUI vs. USA
|Stream here
|9:00 PM
|M/W Cross-country Sprint Qualification Rounds
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|M/W Cross-country Sprint Finals
|Stream here
|12:00 AM
|NBCSN: Alpine, Cross-Country
|NBCSN
|1:00 AM
|Alpine Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Stream here
|1:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, GBR vs. USA
|Stream here
|3:00 AM
|Sled Hockey Playoff 5th-8th Game 1
|Stream here
|7:00 AM
|Sled Hockey Playoff 5th-8th Game 2
|Stream here
March 14-15
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|2:00 PM
|NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Alpine Women’s Slalom Run 1
|Stream here
|8:35 PM
|Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, USA vs. NOR
|Stream here
|9:00 PM
|Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling
|Olympic Channel
|11:00 PM
|Sled Hockey Semifinal #1
|NBCSN
|11:30 PM
|Alpine Women’s Slalom Run 2
|Stream here
|1:00 AM
|NBCSN: Alpine, Sled Hockey
|NBCSN
|6:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, USA vs. SVK
|Stream here
|7:00 AM
|Sled Hockey Semifinal #2
|Stream here
March 15-16
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|2:00 PM
|NBCSN: Sled Hockey
|NBCSN
|8:35 PM
|Wheelchair Curling Tiebreak Matches
|Stream here
|9:00 PM
|Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling
|Olympic Channel
|9:00 PM
|Biathlon Men’s 15km, Women’s 12.5km Sitting
|Stream here
|9:30 PM
|Snowboarding Men’s, Women’s Banked Slalom
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|Biathlon Men’s 15km, Women’s 12.5km Standing/VI
|Stream here
|1:00 AM
|NBCSN: Snowboarding, Biathlon
|NBCSN
|2:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling Semifinal Match #1
|Stream here
|2:35 AM
|Wheelchair Curling Semifinal Match #2
|Stream here
|3:00 AM
|Sled hockey 7th-8th Place Classification Game
|Stream here
|7:00 AM
|Sled hockey 5th-6th Place Classification Game
|Stream here
March 16-17
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|7:00 PM
|NBCSN: Wheelchair Curling, Biathlon, Sled Hockey, more
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Alpine Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Stream here
|8:35 PM
|Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Final
|Stream here
|9:00 PM
|Cross-Country M 10km, W 7.5km Standing/VI
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|Sled Hockey Bronze Medal Final
|Stream here
|11:40 PM
|Cross-Country M 10km, W 7.5km Sitting
|Stream here
|1:00 AM
|Alpine Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Stream here
|2:00 AM
|Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling
|Olympic Channel
March 17-18
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|8:30 PM
|NBCSN: Cross-Country, Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Alpine Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Stream here
|9:00 PM
|Cross-Country Mixed Relay
|Stream here
|10:00 PM
|Cross-country Open Relay
|Stream here
|11:00 PM
|Sled Hockey Gold Medal Final
|NBCSN
|11:30 PM
|Alpine Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Stream here
|7:00 AM
|Closing Ceremony
|Stream here
March 18
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Channel: Alpine, Cross-Country
|Olympic Channel
|4:30 PM
|NBCSN: Sled Hockey
|NBCSN
|11:30 PM
|Closing Ceremony
|NBCSN
March 24
*/
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV / Stream
|1:00 PM
|Paralympics Highlight Show
|NBC