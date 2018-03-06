A quick return to wintry weather rest of this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Sunshine and highs in the 50s will be a thing of the past after today.

Low pressure moving into the region will increase moisture overnight, bringing clouds along with scattered rain and snow showers. Some light accumulation is possible by morning; most totals will stay under an inch. Travel issues on the roads will be limited to a few slushy spots.

Flurries or scattered snow showers will continue to be possible through Wednesday night and Thursday. Again, mainly light accumulation numbers are in the forecast, but as you can see from the picture below, any steadier showers could produce a couple of inches in spots.

Of course, all of this means that colder weather is returning. After falling into the 30s tonight, highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon. Lows the rest of the week are in the 20s, with highs in the 30s. Making it feel even colder will be the wind–expect breezy and gusty conditions through Friday.

OUTLOOK THROUGH LATE-MARCH

Warmer weather lovers, there is some hope for you the second half of the month. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows an above-average temperature forecast for mid-late March. That’s the first map below. Spring begins March 20, when the ‘normal’ high temperature is 53 degrees.

As for rain & snow, the outlook is about normal, with slightly wetter conditions forecast for the Tri-State area to our south.

It’s only March after all…snow can still fall into April!