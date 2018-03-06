Columbus City Schools votes to eliminate 61 jobs

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After weeks of discussion the Columbus City School board has made the decision to cut 61 jobs in the district.

Those cuts are being made because the district says the state’s cap on funding has left them with a 100 million dollar shortfall. 61 full-time positions, including teachers will be no more.

The district says the majority of those losses will come from employees leaving or retiring and not being replaced. This will happen the next school year. Bacari Brown has a child on the way and chose to come to the vote. He wanted to see the process first hand as a new parent.

“I think there are some very tough decisions that have to be made. I don’t think there’s going to be any perfect solution but I have confidence in the board,” said Brown.

Columbus Board of Education president Gary Baker said the district is doing it’s best to put the students first during this transition.

“The board had done everything possible to minimize the impact on the classroom to these cuts so that has been our first goal,” said Baker.

Interim superintendent John Stanford shares this same concern for the students as well. He says he understands the news of the cuts may not sit right with all parents.
Stanford has advice for them right now.

“Turn that frustration into action. Reach out to their state legislature and let them know how they feel and how they feel about public education,” said Stanford.

