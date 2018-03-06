Columbus police searching for missing woman with dementia

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia, who was last seen on the city’s southeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Belinda K. Blake, 59, was last seen Monday, at 2461 Hudson Bay Way.

Blake is described as a black female, with black hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. No clothing description was available.

Blake does not drive and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CPD Special Victims Bureau and Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.

