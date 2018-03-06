Curse of ‘Melrose Place’: How Stars of Hit Show Wound Up on the Wrong Side of the Law

They were once the bombshell stars of one of TV’s hottest shows, but two decades later, these Melrose Place cast members have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Heather Locklear and Amy Locane both found success on the ’90s hit show, but now they have something else in common — police mugshots.

Locklear’s troubles with police began in 2008 when she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Two years later, Amy Locane, who was just 19 years old when she landed the role of Sandy on Melrose Place, was involved in her own DUI case, one that resulted in the death of another motorist, Helene Seeman.

“It’s something that stays with you forever,” Locane told Inside Edition. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing to have to walk around with … knowing that I did that to someone.”

Locane was charged with vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison.

During her trial, Seeman’s husband, Fred, called for the maximum sentence, 10 years in prison.

But the judge took pity on Locane after learning that her 2-year-old daughter suffered from Crohn’s disease. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Fred Seeman was livid.

“This is not justice,” he yelled in court. “Having a sick child does give you a free pass to kill my wife… She didn’t go home that night. What are you thinking of, judge?”

“I would say, of course, I’m sorry,” Locane said. “I can’t imagine … I completely understand why they feel the way they do.”

Last week, Heather Locklear was arrested again, this time for allegedly attacking three cops responding to a domestic dispute call.

When asked about her former co-star’s legal troubles, Locane said: “I really don’t know — if people in the business are more susceptible to getting in trouble.”

Locane now speaks to high school students about the dangers of drunk driving.

“If I could prevent people from doing it again, if I could save one life, I would feel better,” she said.

