Dad Defends Video That Shows Him Forcing Son to Run in the Rain: ‘Old School, Simple Parenting’

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A fierce debate is raging over a video that shows a father forcing his 10-year-old son to run to school in the rain.

In the footage, Bryan Thornhill is seen driving slowly behind his son, Hayden, as he runs to school in Roanoke, Va. Behind the camera, Thornhill explains he made Hayden run for a mile for bullying other kids on the school bus.

“He was being a little bully, which I do not tolerate,” Thornhill says. “This right here is just old school, simple parenting.”

Thornhill later spoke to his son in the car.

“Tell everybody you’re gonna behave now,” Thornhill said. 

“I’m gonna behave now,” Hayden said.

After posting the video to Facebook, opinion was divided. One commenter wrote, “Sometimes tough love is the answer,” while another called it “disgusting.”

But Thornhill is standing by his parenting technique.

“It was actually a light punishment for what he should have gotten,” he told Inside Edition.

He’s not taking comments about him to heart.

“If them calling me a bully is what I consider parenting, then I guess I’m a bully,” he continued. “But standing up for my kids, and more importantly standing up for other kids that might be the recipient of his bullying… I’m going to stand up for everybody.”

Hayden agreed, saying, “It was a well-deserved punishment.”

RELATED STORIES


Man Caught in Avalanche Rescued, Thanks to Skier Who Spotted Snowboard Sticking Out of Snow


Parkland Teacher Jim Gard Denies Locking Students Out of Classroom During Shooting


Teen Cries Tears of Joy as He’s Seen Getting Into Vanderbilt University in Heartwarming Video

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s