Dog suffocates after head gets stuck in tortilla chip bag

HOUSTON, TX (KRON) — A Texas family is mourning the loss of their dog after finding him unresponsive with his nose in a tortilla chip bag.

Chrissy Young and Christian Villarreal got Petey, a pitbull mix, three years ago.

“We had the bag of chips that was fairly made of cellophane, and it had been on the countertop,” Young told KTRK. “We had been snacking on them. We had come and gone throughout the weekend and he never messed with them.”

The two rushed Petey to Four Seasons Vet Hospital in Spring, but it was too late.