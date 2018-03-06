Empty trailers, other vehicles banned from Pennsylvania highways during nor’easter

WHTM Published:

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will not allow certain vehicles to travel Interstate 81 and other highways during the winter storm.

Beginning at midnight Tuesday, PennDOT will ban empty straight trucks, tandem trailers and double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles on I-81 from Maryland to the New York line.

Other highways are Interstate 78 from I-81 in Lebanon County to the New Jersey line, Interstate 80 from I-81 to the New Jersey line, Interstate 84 from I-81 to the New York line, and Interstate 380 from I-80 to I-81.

At the same time, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will prohibit the vehicles from traveling the northeastern extension between the Lehigh Tunnel and Clarks Summit.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, all commercial vehicles will be banned on I-380 and I-84 within Pennsylvania.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

