Frances McDormand’s Accused Oscar Statue Thief, Terry Bryant, Seen in Series of Mugshots

The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar Sunday night has been in trouble with the law before.

A series of seven mugshots obtained by Inside Edition shows Terry Bryant following previous arrests.

The mugshots were taken by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office between 1999 and 2002 for charges that included theft, criminal mischief and assault.

Bryant was arrested again Sunday for allegedly stealing McDormand’s Best Actress award during the official Oscars after-party, the Governor’s Ball.

After getting her Oscar engraved, McDormand realized it had vanished.

But a photographer working for Chef Wolfgang Puck, who caters the annual party, reportedly spotted a man carrying the Oscar, freshly engraved with McDormand’s name.

Bryant, 47, also allegedly posted a video on Facebook of himself with an Oscar.

“What’s up babies? Look it baby… got this tonight. This is mine!” Bryant says to the camera, while kissing the statue. “Look, I got this, this is mine! I’m about to go to so many parties.”

He is seen telling a woman he won an Academy Award for best producer and offers to let her hold the statue before the video cuts out.

The Oscar was later returned to McDormand, who won the honor her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri before she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

“Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together,” a rep for McDormand said.

Bryant was arrested and charged with grand theft. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

RELATED STORIES



Moviegoer Surprised in Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Stunt Describes ‘Amazing’ Experience





Oscars 2018: Stars Avoid Ryan Seacrest on Red Carpet Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims





Man Accused of Stealing Best Actress Oscar Charged With Grand Theft

