Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office featured in new Showtime series ‘The Trade’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new documentary series featured on Showtime exposes the deadly opioid crisis in Central Ohio and beyond.

Filmmakers recently worked with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to highlight their battle to get heroin off the streets.

Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said filming started in the fall of 2016 and wrapped up last spring. The series called “The Trade” dives deep into drug trafficking, addiction and what officers are doing about it. It also shows our Franklin County deputies in a way you’ve probably never seen them before

“It’s real. It’s raw and it shows the passion that people have for doing this job,” said Chief Deputy Minerd.

It’s a rare look inside the job of getting drugs off the street, taking down dealers and helping addicts right here in Franklin County.

“Our fear is that we haven’t seen the worst of it,” said Chief Deputy Minerd. “I often say that this is a community problem that requires a community solution.”

He said their H.O.P.E. or Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education Task Force is what caught the eye of documentary filmmakers from New York City.