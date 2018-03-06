Gov. Kasich announces new state park to be named after Jesse Owens

By Published:
BERLIN - 1936 : Jesse Owens of the USA in action in the mens 200m at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games held in Berlin, Germany. Owens won a total of four gold medals in the Olympics, winning the mens 100m final, 200m final and the long jump competiton as well as being part of the victorious USA 4x100m relay team. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

WESTERVILLE, OH (AP) — Gov. John Kasich has announced that Ohio is getting a new state park, one of the largest in its history.

The term-limited Republican said during his final State of the State address on Tuesday in his hometown of Westerville that he will name the park after Jesse Owens, “that great Ohioan who stood up to Hitler and came home with a gold medal.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources struck a deal with American Electric Power in August to purchase a major portion of a 60,000-acre parcel owned by AEP in eastern Ohio, known as ReCreation Land.

The land spans parts of Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Noble counties. A portion to begin with would be used for a wide range of outdoor recreational opportunities including hunting and fishing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s