Jay Leno bringing stand-up act to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jay Leno will be bringing his comedy stand-up act to Columbus.

According to CAPA, Leno will be stopping at the Palace Theatre, April 7, at 8pm. Tickets are $38-$99 and can be purchased at the CAPA ticket center (39 E. State Street) or on ticketmaster.com.

According to CAPA:

As an acclaimed late-night TV show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voiceover artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist, it’s no wonder why Jay Leno has always been widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.” An indefatigable performer, this People’s Choice Award recipient loves to test his humor on live audiences across the nation, and brings his “everyman” style of comedy and signature jawline to Columbus. “

To purchase tickets by phone, you can call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.