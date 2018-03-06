Julianne Hough Talks About Her Experience with Endometriosis

Understanding endometriosis can be difficult. For many women, being an advocate for their own care and expressing their symptoms can prove to be even more difficult. Unfortunately, if women don’t learn speak up about their endometriosis symptoms, their doctors might assume they are not in serious pain, their condition may go undiagnosed and they will continue to suffer in silence.

Actress, dancer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough knows about the pain of endometriosis first-hand. Like many women, she did not complain – rather, she tried to ignore the pain and “just deal with it.” She was finally diagnosed in 2008 after heavy bleeding and extreme pain forced her to leave the set of Dancing with the Stars . Her diagnosis inspired her to spread awareness for this chronic and painful disease – both privately and publicly.