Jurors taken to locations related to the crime as Golsby trial enters day two

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jurors for the Brian Golsby trial boarded a coach bus Tuesday at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to head out on a jury view.

The jurors were taken to several different locations that will be relevant in the aggravated murder trial of Brian Golsby, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering Ohio State student Reagan Tokes.

The jury view began at Bodega, the restaurant where Tokes worked a shift on the night she was kidnapped.

The jurors then were taken by two ATMs on  South High Street, before heading to an alley on Pearl Street, where prosecutors say GPS data from an ankle monitor Golsby wore shows a stop for several minutes the night Tokes was kidnapped.

The tour also included a gas station off I-71 at Stringtown Road, before eventually heading to the metro park in Grove City where Tokes’ body was found.

The jurors returned to the courthouse late Tuesday morning, where they were  expected to hear testimony from the first witness to be called in this case.

