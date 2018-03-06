Kansas boy, 5, missing for more than two weeks

WICHITA, KS (WFLA) –The search continues for a five-year-old Kansas boy who went missing on February 17.

Now, a prominent search group has stepped in to help find Lucas Hernandez.

“It’s a 5-year-old child, they don’t just vanish into thin air,” Lucas’ mother Jamie Orr, told KWCH.

Lucas’ stepmother, Emily Glass told investigators she last saw him on Feb. 17 before she fell asleep, WDAF reported. Three hours later, police were notified that he was missing. Glass was later arrested on a charge of endangering a child. That case involves her 1-year-old daughter.

Jamie spent the past week with other volunteers searching Wichita parks for any sign of Lucas. Jamie said her biggest fear is hearing the investigation may be slowing down.

Earlier this week, Wichita police said they’d stop searching parks unless a new tip prompted them to go back.

“We need those tips coming in. If they’re not coming in, we got nothing to go on,” said Jamie Orr.

Last Friday, the Texas-based group Equusearch was approved by Wichita police to do their own search over the weekend.

Equusearch founder Tim Miller says they’ve assisted in over 1,700 missing persons cases, including high-profile cases like Natalie Holloway.

“We do a lot of stuff still with our horses. We do stuff with ATVs, ground searches. We do a tremendous amount of stuff with the boats, sonar equipment, our drone planes,” said Miller.

Miller says he understands the pain Jamie and Lucas’ family is going through after his own daughter went missing many years ago. Her body was found 17 months later.

“I remember every minute of that 17 months of the helplessness, the hopelessness, the loneliness and I just made a promise to god I would never leave a family alone if there’s anything I can ever can do and here we are,” said Miller.