Michelle Obama Dances with Little Girl Awestruck by Former First Lady’s Official Portrait

Rock on with your bad self, little Parker Curry.

The 2-year-old who was mesmerized by the newly unveiled official portrait of Michelle Obama got to meet the real-life former first lady on Tuesday.

And then the two new friends got down and danced.

A photo of Parker staring up, gobsmacked by a towering painting of Obama, went viral last week. Hundreds of thousands of social media users fell in love with the image, as did the former first lady, who reached out and invited Parker, her mother and Parker’s 1-year-old sister, Ava, to her Washington office.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself … and maybe on day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Obama wrote on her Twitter account.

Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

Parker’s mom, Jessica, told CNN her daughter loved the portrait so much because she truly admired the woman in it.

“She believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well,” the mother said. “As a female and as a girl of color, it’s really important that I show her people who look like her, that are doing amazing things and are making history, so that she knows she can do it,” Curry said.

The new paintings of Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama now hang in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.

