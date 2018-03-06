Morrow Co. girl uses ribbons to help Westerville heal

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A little girl from Morrow County is doing all she can with some special ribbons to help Westerville heal after officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty.

Ryliee Hobson, 7, lives about 30 miles away from Westerville, but when she heard about the deaths of officers Morelli and Joering, she told her mom she wanted to help.

“She heard about the Westerville Police Department and said, ‘Mommy, I want to do something for them,’ and I said. ‘Yeah, let’s do them,” Ryliee’s mom Ashley Hammon said.

So, Ryliee began making ribbons, and lots of them. With the help of her mom with the hot glue gun, Ryliee has made 200 ribbons, raisinging $350 that she plans to donate to the Westerville Police Department.

“Because they’re sad for what happened; about the shooting. I wanted to make their hearts bigger,” said Ryliee.

She’s not alone in showing her appreciation to law enforcement. Pizzaburg Pizza has not only let Ryliee sell her ribbons in their restaurant, but they’ve also raise funds for the Mt. Gilead Police Department to purchase new gear.

A pair of gestures to be appreciated by every age group.