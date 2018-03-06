NKorea to stop nuclear weapons tests if it has US talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has agreed to impose a moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the United States.

South Korea’s presidential national security director said Tuesday that North Korea said it’s ready to have “heart-to-heart” talks with the United States on issues regarding the North’s potential denuclearization and the normalization of relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

He said the North also made it clear that it wouldn’t need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country are resolved and it receives a security guarantee.

He said the North also promised not to use conventional or nuclear weapons against South Korea.

The comments were made after South Korean officials returned from a visit to the North, where they met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.