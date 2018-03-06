Officers Perform CPR on Choking Puppy Rushed Into Police Station

MAYA CHUNG, MAYA CHUNG Published: Updated:

Police in Massachusetts jumped into action to save a choking pup that was brought into their station. 

It all started when a couple realized that their 9-month-old St. Bernard was choking and ran into the North Reading police station for help. They had just adopted the animal the day before and were horrified.

In a moment captured on police station surveillance, officers quickly did a modified “Heimlich maneuver” to dislodge whatever the puppy was choking on, CBS Boston reported. 

Firefighters then arrived with oxygen to help revive the dog and he was eventually able to sit up on his own.

“You don’t really get trained for a dog at the academy, so the only thing going through my mind was, ‘Oh my God. I hope I’m doing this right,’” Officer Jorge Hernandez told the station.

The puppy is now recovering at a local vet, reports said. 

