Reinstated officer to be assigned to his old patrol zone, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New information is coming to light regarding reinstated Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen.

Last April, Rosen was caught on cell phone video using his foot to stomp on a suspect. Shortly after the incident, Chief Kim Jacobs recommended Rosen be suspended for three days because his actions were not in line with department training. However, he was later fired by Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus.

On Monday, an arbitrator ruled that Rosen should be reinstated to his position. A sergeant with the Columbus Division of Police said Rosen would be assigned to his old zone (Zone 4), which includes the Linden area where the incident caught on camera occurred.

Community activists instantly expressed concern about this assignment.

“It was very alarming,” said Tammy Fournier Alsaada, a lead organizer with the People’s Justice Project. “To traumatize this community and to send this officer back into this neighborhood… We will continue to seek answers on that and figure out a way to weigh to in.”

NBC4 questioned a police spokeswoman about Rosen’s assignment. She said while Rosen will work in Zone 4, he will likely patrol in a precinct outside of Linden. According to the department, Rosen will likely only respond to calls in the Linden area in the case of an emergency, such as a school shooting or an officer-involved shooting.

As for the People’s Justice Project, they are still unhappy with Rosen’s reinstatement.

“You can not go around stomping people while they’re arrested,” said Stacey Little, a member of the organization. “He [Rosen] should not have a job. That’s the bottom line.”

People’s Justice Project leadership has said they will meet with city and community leaders in the days to come to discuss the police department’s relationship with area residents.

In his decision, the arbitrator wrote that Rosen deserved a serious punishment but not termination.

The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 released a statement on the arbitrator’s decision. It reads:

The FOP is in receipt of the arbitrator’s decision to reinstate Columbus Police Officer Zach Rosen. We believe the decision confirms what we consistently stated, which is Zach Rosen was truthful and that his actions in defense of another officer were without malice. We believe the decision to reinstate Officer Rosen is correct and we look forward to his return. The FOP will soon contact the Division of Police to work out the details of Officer Rosen’s reinstatement, to include his date of return and his assignment.