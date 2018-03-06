Stormy Daniels sues Pres. Trump, says ‘hush agreement’ is invalid

(WCMH) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump Tuesday, alleging that he never signed the nondisclosure agreement that his lawyer had arranged with her.

NBC News reported the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. It alleges the agreement is invalid because while Daniels and Trump’s attorney signed it, Trump himself never did.

Tap here to read the ‘hush agreement’ and side letter.

Attorney Michael Avenatti announced the lawsuit in a tweet Tuesday.

Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged “hush” agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump. https://t.co/upa9u10MqR — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 7, 2018

According to the agreement, $130,000 was to be paid into an account set up by Daniels’ attorney. She agreed not to disclose confidential information about Trump or his sexual history.

She also agreed not to share texts or photos from Trump.

The suit also claims Trump’s lawyers have tried to keep Daniels from talking about the relationship as recently as last week.

“To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated,” says the suit. “On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles.”

Stormy Daniels real name is Stephanie Clifford.