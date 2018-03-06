Stormy Daniels sues Pres. Trump, says ‘hush agreement’ is invalid

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Michael Cohen tells The New York Times he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

(WCMH) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump Tuesday, alleging that he never signed the nondisclosure agreement that his lawyer had arranged with her.

NBC News reported the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. It alleges the agreement is invalid because while Daniels and Trump’s attorney signed it, Trump himself never did.

Tap here to read the ‘hush agreement’ and side letter.

Attorney Michael Avenatti announced the lawsuit in a tweet Tuesday.

According to the agreement, $130,000 was to be paid into an account set up by Daniels’ attorney. She agreed not to disclose confidential information about Trump or his sexual history.

She also agreed not to share texts or photos from Trump.

The suit also claims Trump’s lawyers have tried to keep Daniels from talking about the relationship as recently as last week.

“To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated,” says the suit. “On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles.”

Stormy Daniels real name is Stephanie Clifford.

