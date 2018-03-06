Teen Cries Tears of Joy as He’s Seen Getting Into Vanderbilt University in Heartwarming Video

The touching moment a teen learned he was accepted to his dream school has been captured on camera.

Video was rolling as Andres Hernandez checked if he would be a part of the incoming class at the prestigious Vanderbilt University, his dream school.

“I definitely wanted to prepare myself if I didn’t get it, because I didn’t want to be devastated,” Andres told Inside Edition.

But fortunately for Andres, that moment of devastation never came.

“Oh my god!” he screams as he realizes he got in.

Andres’ mother then joined in on the fun, jumping up and down with her son while filming from a second camera.

The video has since gone viral, as others identified with the raw emotion of having one’s dreams realized.

“This is so pure I teared up,” one commenter wrote.

