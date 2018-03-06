Top Spots: The best places to get a steak in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Who doesn’t love a good steak?

While central Ohio isn’t exactly famous for steak, the region benefits from some of the best restaurants and locally raised beef in the country. From upscale supper clubs and a Cameron Mitchell restaurant to a surprising find in a seafood place and the unique experience of a Brazilian restaurant, here are the best places to get a steak in the Columbus area.

The Top Steak House

Where: 2891 E. Main St., Columbus

The Top has been a Columbus fine-dining institution since it opened its doors in 1955. The supper club-style restaurant features a classic steakhouse menu, seasonal specials made from local ingredients, live music every night and an interior that will take you straight back to the mid ‘50s. Chef and co-owner Denver Adkins says one of the best-selling steaks isn’t actually on the menu: a 24-ounce USDA Prime bone-in rib-eye that’s dry-aged for 35 days. Other favorites include the 20-ounce dry-aged USDA Kansas City strip steak and the bone-in rib-eye.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Where: 1615 Old Henderson Road, Upper Arlington

569 N. High St., Columbus

6360 Frantz Road, Dublin

With three locations in central Ohio, the small Cleveland-based Hyde Park Steakhouse chain is a perennial favorite among NBC4 viewers. The original Columbus location in Upper Arlington opened in 1988, and it’s become one of the best high-end dining establishments in the area. One of the most popular menu items is the bone-in rib-eye. Patrons rave about the personalized service for special occasions and each restaurant feels like an independent establishment.

The Avenue Steak Tavern

Where: 1307 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights

No list of best steakhouses in Columbus would be complete without The Avenue. This Cameron Mitchell restaurant serves fine steaks and tavern fare. While it bills itself as an all-occasion establishment, the steak itself is still pricey, but it’s totally worth it. Customers love the grass-fed New York strip steak, the twin filet mignons and the rib-eye.

Windward Passage

Where: 4739 Reed Road, Columbus

I know, I know: Technically Windward Passage is not a steakhouse, but this hidden gem has some of the best steaks in central Ohio. The restaurant has been around since 1971, and customers especially love the thick-cut prime rib. Bonus: the prices will be easier on your wallet than more well-known steakhouses.

The Hickory House

Where: 7051 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg

The Hickory House has been serving up some of the best steaks in the Columbus area since 1979. The steaks are hand-cut from aged, choice-cut beef, are never frozen and are USDA inspected. Most of their steaks (filet mignon, New York strip steaks, rib-eyes and top sirloin) are only center cuts and customers rave about the porterhouse.

Bonus: Rodizio Grill

Where: 125 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

Rodizio Grill is a Brazilian steakhouse chain, and while “Top Spots” articles usually focus on locally owned or small chains, I would be remiss if I left off one of the best — and most unique — steakhouse experiences here in Columbus. If you’ve never been to a Brazilian steakhouse, you’re missing out. The servers deliver perfectly cooked skewers of different meats to your table and hand-carve a portion for you. Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian steakhouse chain to open its doors in the U.S., and their dedication to Brazilian cuisine is evident. Everything I tried there was delicious, but my personal favorite was the Maminha: a tri-tip sirloin with moderate to lean marbling, cooked to medium or medium rare. Pro tip: Make use of the turners they give you at the table, otherwise the servers will be coming at you with so much meat, you won’t know what to do with it.