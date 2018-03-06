Will Meghan Markle Wear a $400,000 Royal Wedding Gown?

Meghan Markle wore an embroidered ballgown for her wedding in the TV show Suits, but what will her real wedding dress look like?

Markle’s dress for her Royal wedding to Prince Harry will cost a staggering $400,000, according to sources.

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she told Glamour magazine in 2016, before she started dating Prince Harry.

The price tag is not far off the rumored $434,000 for Duchess Kate’s intricate lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

Markle, who reportedly celebrated her bachelorette party last weekend at a five-star spa resort, marries her prince at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

RELATED STORIES



Meghan Markle Has Bachelorette Party at Five-Star Resort: Report





Harry and Meghan Invite 2,640 Members of Public to Royal Wedding





Tour the Breathtaking 700-Year-Old Chapel Where Prince Harry Will Wed Meghan Markle

