Will Meghan Markle Wear a $400,000 Royal Wedding Gown?

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Meghan Markle wore an embroidered ballgown for her wedding in the TV show Suits, but what will her real wedding dress look like?

Markle’s dress for her Royal wedding to Prince Harry will cost a staggering $400,000, according to sources.

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she told Glamour magazine in 2016, before she started dating Prince Harry.

The price tag is not far off the rumored $434,000 for Duchess Kate’s intricate lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

Markle, who reportedly celebrated her bachelorette party last weekend at a five-star spa resort, marries her prince at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

RELATED STORIES


Meghan Markle Has Bachelorette Party at Five-Star Resort: Report


Harry and Meghan Invite 2,640 Members of Public to Royal Wedding


Tour the Breathtaking 700-Year-Old Chapel Where Prince Harry Will Wed Meghan Markle

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s