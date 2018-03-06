Woman accused of attempting to kill boyfriend with samurai sword

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — The woman accused of trying to kill her boyfriend with a samurai sword was found covered in blood and told officers she tried to kill him for cheating on her, according to court documents.

Emily Javier, 30, surrendered to police early Saturday — around 2 a.m. — after she called 911 saying she thought she killed her boyfriend.

Alex Lovell, 29, was found bleeding inside their home in the 2000 block of NE Garfield. According to court documents, he was lying curled up in the bedroom bleeding and blood splatter was found on the walls.

Lovell was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He’s in critical condition.

Court documents stated that Javier had found out Lovell was cheating on her about a week prior to Saturday’s incident. He was reportedly using the app “Tinder” on his phone and had scratches on his back. Javier also reportedly found red hair, which is not hers, in the shower drain.

Javier said she didn’t confront Lovell about him cheating because he’s denied it in the past, according to court documents.

Instead of confronting her boyfriend, Javier reportedly bought a samurai sword at a mall.

Javier allegedly told officers, “I thought, I was gonna stab him while he was sleeping.”

Lovell came home Friday night and ignored Javier — which angered her enough that she decided that night was going to be the night she stabbed him, court documents stated.

Javier reportedly hid the sword along with 2 knives she had taped together on her side of the bed. According to court documents, Javier was going to wait until Lovell fell asleep to stab him. She also allegedly hid his phone so he wouldn’t be able to call for help.

Once Lovell fell asleep, Javier allegedly grabbed the knife and began “swinging and stabbing” at Lovell in the dark. According to court documents, she swung the sword at his throat “with the purpose of killing him.”

Court documents stated that Javier said, “I was trying to kill him for cheating. That was my purpose.”

Javier reportedly admitted multiple times that she had been planning to kill Lovell for several days.

Javier was arraigned Monday. She is being held at the Clark County Jail on a charge of attempted 1st-degree murder.