Man attacked, shot in north Columbus apartment parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Police continue their investigation after one person was attacked and shot Monday night in north Columbus.

Officers say they responded to the 8000 block of Rosaberry Run around 8:35pm and found 45-year-old Marico Johnson with a gunshot wound to his left calf.

Johnson claimed that while he was in the apartment parking lot, two men approached him and began to hit him in the head multiple times.

He then said one of the men shot him in the leg.

Police say Johnson was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers ask that anyone with information about this incident should call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

