Autistic student blacks out after being choked by bullies

PARMA, OH (WCMH) — A Cuyahoga County sixth-grader says two people choked him at school to the point of passing out.

WKYC reported it happened to the student with autism at Parma City School District’s Greenbriar Middle School.

It happened just before dismissal on February 27 in an unsupervised hallway in the school. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

As the student, named Jace, went to his locker, he said ‘hi’ to two students, WKYC reported. One of the students then said he was going to ‘choke him,’ and then followed through with that promise.

“He started choking me and I tried to tell him to stop. But he wouldn’t. And once he let go, I took a gasp,” said Jace

The student then wrapped his arm around Jace’s neck and started choking him again.

“And then squeezed until he blacked out and lost consciousness,” said Shayna Brumbalough. She says she was shown still photos of the incident.

“I cried. It was hard to watch. Because he’s my kid. And he’s a really nice kid,” said Shayna.

Shayna says there have been several bullying incidents over the last year. She says the school has not done enough.

Dissatisfied with the school’s response, she went to police. Charges are expected to be filed against the bullies.

The school district released the following statement to WKYC:

Parma City School District is committed to providing students in Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills with a quality education in a safe school environment. PCSD takes all reports of bullying seriously and our Safety and Security Department diligently investigates these incidents. If bullying incident is reported to the district, we conduct a follow up meeting with students and parents as to measures taken by the school. Our schools take a proactive approach to bullying and our teachers are constantly teaching and modeling the appropriate behavior in our schools including kindness, acceptance, tolerance and empathy. Every building has Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, or PBIS. This initiative supports appropriate student behaviors to create positive school environments. Each month, teachers have lessons to impact behavior and discipline in the buildings. District home liaisons and guidance counselors also provide support to students and offer small group instruction to foster appropriate behavior at school. In addition, buildings conduct various anti-bullying programs throughout the year such as assemblies, a school-wide Unity Day and guest speakers. Parma City School District maintains several ways to reporting bullying including an anonymous 24/7 Bullying Hotline, at 440-886-7630 and an online bullying report email, at pcsdreportbullying@parmacityschools.org. Students have been encouraged to “see something, hear something, say something” and make a verbal report or concern to any PCSD staff member.