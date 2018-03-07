‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, now a rapper, starts international tour next month

(WCMH) — A Florida teenager best known as the “cash me ousside” girl is hoping to kick off her rap career with a 32-stop international tour.

Danielle Bregoli, who became famous after an appearance on Dr. Phil, signed a record deal last year under the name ‘Bhad Bhabie.’

The ‘Bhanned in the USA’ tour begins April 14 in Santa, Ana, California and includes stops in Washington, New York, Detroit, Indianapolis, London, Paris and Amsterdam.

I’m going on tour biches!!! Can’t wait to see all of you! Tickets and VIP’s on sale everywhere FRIDAY‼️🔥 (sign up at https://t.co/a4Mh8DPsug for presale info) pic.twitter.com/78UQAQ6bwv — #HiBichREMIX (@BhadBhabie) March 5, 2018

Bregoli’s exclamation of “catch me outside, how ’bout that?” on an episode of Dr. Phil became an Internet meme, in part due to her slurred pronunciation of the phrase. Danielle and her mother went on the show after Barbara Ann said her daughter was out of control.