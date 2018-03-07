Chillicothe Police officer on leave after use of force incident at Ross Co. Jail

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — The Chillicothe Police Department says one of its officers is on leave after a “use of force incident” that happened Wednesday morning at Ross County Jail.

The department did not name the officer in a press release. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to conduct a criminal investigation, and an independent law enforcement agency will conduct an internal affairs investigation.

The Attorney General’s office says there were no injuries reported in the altercation.

