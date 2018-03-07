Chimpanzee Seen Smoking a Cigarette, Angering Animal Activists

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

There’s nothing cute about a chimpanzee smoking a cigarette.

That was the message animal activist Marison Guciano had for the Bandung Zoo in Indonesia after he filmed a video of a chimp taking some drags from a lit cigarette in its enclosure.

“Indonesia desperately needs animal welfare standards in its zoos,” Guciano wrote on Facebook.” 

The video, taken over the weekend, shows a visitor flicking a half-smoked cigarette into the enclosure. The ape then picks it up and puffs on it.

In the background, a crowd can be heard laughing.

Guciano blames the incident on the “ignorant visitor,” but insists that the zoo take responsibility for the “lack of supervision by zoo management.”

The incident was also reported to local police.

In a statement to CBS News, zoo spokesman Sulhan Syafi’I said “we very much regret that such a thing happened.”

This isn’t the first time the Bandung Zoo was the subject of controversy.

The private zoo, located 75 miles outside Jakarta, was infamous for animals dying, including a giraffe found with 40 pounds of plastic inside its stomach and a critically endangered Sumatran elephant that caused the zoo to close briefly.

Visitors to the zoo also report sick and starving animals in posts on TripAdvisor.

A Change.org petition calling for the closure of the zoo has nearly 1 million signatures.

The zoo has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

RELATED STORIES


Animals Are Living in ‘Horrifying’ Conditions at China Zoo, Activists Say


After Ringling Bros. Closure, Animal Activists Zeroing in on Zoos: ‘Animals Deserve Better’


Couple Arrested After Mom Allegedly Breastfeeds Daughter While Drinking, Smoking at Bar

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s