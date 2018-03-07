Columbus flights to and from the east coast affected by winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the snow came down Wednesday, dozens of flight delays and cancellations affected the east coast.

Canceled and delayed are two words that kept popping up on the board at John Glenn International Airport Wednesday. It’s the last thing you want to see when you arrive for your flight. The weather is making it difficult for passengers to make it to New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

Mick Kilyk came to Columbus for business saying, “I’m trying to get back home to Philadelphia. I was on actually the 3:45 flight and then American Airlines contacted me and said the weather is so bad we’re going to put you on the 1:15 flight, which I was switched to. Today at 1:15, and that flight canceled so they put me back on the 3:45 flight.”

He knows one thing for sure, “If I get home I’ll have to shovel the driveway.”

The airport says 14 departures and 16 arrivals were canceled on Wednesday due to the east coast weather.

Stranded is what one man feared. Anssi Ainali, staring at this board for quite some time.

As it turns out his flight to New York got canceled as he is trying to make it back home to Finland where he says the weather is worse.

“But they never cancel flights they can handle it there they can manage it in New York they can not,” said Ainali.

Ainali’s been in Columbus for the past 10 days.

“I was competing in Arnold’s Classic – arm wrestling of course!” said Ainali.

He spent a lot of time at the ticket counter but eventually got some good news. He’s happy the airline was able to fix his flight so he won’t miss his daughter’s wedding.

The airport says if you plan on traveling later today or tomorrow morning make sure you check with your airline before leaving home.