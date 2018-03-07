Columbus man accused of threatening to kill 85 people at gay club

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened to kill people at a gay club.

Police arrested 27-year-old Me’Shach Israel-Miller and charged him with inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

According to Columbus police, Israel-Miller made the threat on the social networking app Grindr. Police say he said he was going to kill 85 people at a gay club.

The victim posted screenshots of the threat on Facebook.

Sgt. Nick Konves, CPD’s LGBT Diversity/Inclusion Liaison, says he will be reaching out to the prosecutor’s office to look at the filing of the Columbus hate crime statue.