CPD arrests suspects in shooting death of pregnant woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested two suspects accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and a man in a Hilltop home.

Police confirm Christian Daequan Dillion, 19, and Mario Marshawn Wade, 18, are in custody. Both are charged with the murder of Marlazia Jones-Mattox.

No details about the arrests were immediately released.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:43pm, January 1, officers were called to the 600 block of S. Hague Avenue and the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Keith Brian Williams III, 23, Marlazia Jones-Mattox, 21, and an unidentified 15-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones-Mattox, who was 35 weeks pregnant, was transported to Mt. Carmel West Hospital where she died from her injuries. Doctors were able to deliver the baby boy, who survived.

The teenage boy was also taken to Mt. Carmel West Hospital with severe permanent injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.