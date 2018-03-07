DUI Suspect Tries to Run from Virginia’s Fairfax County Police, Gets Run Over by His Own Car: Cops

A drunken driving suspect trying to escape police in Virginia was run over by his own car, according to authorities.

Dashcam footage released by the Fairfax County Police Department shows a man jumping out of his car while being pursued by a traffic cop. When he runs in front of his vehicle, it rolls over him.

“Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park. Oops,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

ICYMI: Have you seen our latest in-car video capturing a man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he’s hit by his own car? 😬 Check out the footage! #FCPDStrangerCalls pic.twitter.com/fSbDts61R1 — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 7, 2018

The man, identified by authorities as 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu of Alexandria, was not injured. He was stopped after a brief foot chase, police said. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving with an open container, possession of marijuana and having illegally tinted windows, authorities said.

It was his third DUI charge in the past 10 years, according to police.

