Evidence of rodents discovered during inspections at restaurant, grocery store

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A pizzeria and grocery store share something very unappetizing in common, mice.

In a recent inspection at Joseppi’s Pizza, 4062 Hoover Rd. in Grove City, the Franklin County Health Department eyeballed 16 violations. Six of them were critical, including rodent feces behind the pizza sheeter and mixer.

According to the report, inspectors also found containers of uncovered food in the reach-in cooler. Gnats and drain flies were seen throughout the facility.

The report also noted the pizza oven and other equipment needs to be cleaned

Joseppi’s owner told NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi that he’s addressing all of the health department’s concerns, and said he regularly uses a pest control company. He said he’s also getting new pizza ovens next month.

Columbus Public Health uncovered five critical violations at Habib Grocery, 1973 Zettler Center Dr.

In their report, the inspector noted the presence of mice. It’s not the first time, either. According to past inspections, it’s the fourth time inspectors inquired if the business is working with a pest control company.

In January, inspectors reported “10 bags of potato chips were discarded because each bag had holes in them from mice chewing in and on the bags.”

Both businesses will soon have follow up inspections.