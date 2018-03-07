Firefighter injured battling fire in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire in Whitehall this morning.

According to the Whitehall Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Robinwood Avenue, Wednesday morning on the report of a fire.

While working to contain the fire, a firefighter suffered a minor injury. No information was available as to what caused the injury.

The firefighter was treated at the scene, and is expected to be OK.

