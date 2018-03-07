COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brian Golsby’s former girlfriend, Hattisa Jackson, testified Wednesday that Golsby gave her a purse and $60 in cash just hours after Tokes had been murdered.

“He gave me a purse and a wallet,” Jackson said. “…and it had some pepper spray in it.” Asked whether Golsby told her where he got the purse, Jackson said “no”.

Prosecutors say the purse was Reagan Tokes’ purse and the $60 was the money Golsby forced Tokes to withdraw from an ATM the night of the crime.

Jackson described how Golsby showed up in a silver Acura when he delivered the purse. Prosecutors say that was Reagan Tokes’ car.

Golsby is accused of carjacking Tokes minutes after she left her job at Bodega in the Short North. Prosecutors say Golsby raped and murdered her. Tokes’ body was found at Scioto Grove Metro Park. Police eventually found her car on Oakwood Avenue in Columbus.

Under cross examination, Jackson admitted that she was trying to use her relationship with Golsby for money.

Prosecutors also called a series of witnesses who described “hanging out” with Golsby the day of and the day after the murder. Talia Nathan described Golsby showing up at her mother’s home in North Linden in a puffy white coat.

“He said hello and he told me just to watch out for his coat because he had a gun in his coat and he didn’t want my son to touch the coat,” Nathan said.

The trial resumes Thursday morning when testimony is expected to focus on GPS data collected the ankle bracelet Golsby was wearing as a condition of his supervision by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.