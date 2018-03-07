Health Department: Kentucky food service employee worked while having Hepatitis A

WOWK Published:

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is investigating one case involving the diagnosis of Hepatitis A in a food service worker at both Waffle House locations in Boyd County, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, the single employee worked at each location during the infectious period.

The window of possible exposure was February 12 – 28, 2018.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states it can take up to 50 days from exposure to hepatitis A for symptoms to develop.

Waffle House restaurant owner and employees have cooperated fully with the local and state health officials to identify all employee contacts. In addition, Waffle House seeks to notify patrons of the potential exposure that occurred to Hepatitis A.

Waffle House employees are receiving post-exposure Hepatitis A injections.

“Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis A is a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within 2 months of infection; most children less than 6 years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Antibodies produced in response to hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated”, says the CDC.

There is a two-week window for an exposed individual to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine.

After the two week period the post-exposure vaccine is not effective. The last date for the post-exposure vaccine is March 13, 2018.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should immediately contact their physician or seek other medical attention.

Anyone with a possible exposure and not experiencing symptoms is encouraged to receive a Hepatitis A post-exposure vaccine from their healthcare provider. Most insurance plans will pay for the Hepatitis A vaccine.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s