Helen Mirren Is Barely Recognizable as She Shows Off Oscars Transformation

Helen Mirren showed off a stunning transformation as she took fans behind the scenes of her Oscars prep on Instagram.

The 72-year-old actress posted two photos on her account Tuesday, one a selfie without makeup and then another after she was all glammed up.

Oscar night before A post shared by @ helenmirren on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:57pm PST

She also posted images of her ride over to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, including the security check.

Security! Thank you police A post shared by @ helenmirren on Mar 6, 2018 at 3:09pm PST

She also posted intimate photos from the red carpet and inside the venue during the big show.

Here comes the red carpet ooo excited! A post shared by @ helenmirren on Mar 6, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

The Oscar winner also snapped photos backstage with the crew and some of her favorite Hollywood personalities, like Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey and Benjamin Bratt.

Meanwhile, Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel has also fired back at President Trump for his tweet about the Academy Awards’ low ratings.

“Lowest rated Oscars in history. Problem is, we don’t have stars anymore – except your president (just kidding, of course)!” Trump tweeted after the Oscars.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host quipped, “Of course he’s kidding, he’s not narcissistic.”

Kimmel also lobbed a zinger back at the commander in chief on Twitter, saying, “Thanks, lowest rated president in history.”

Kimmel then gave a shout out to Inside Edition’s story on the guy he picked at random during his Oscar stunt at a movie theater where he ended up with three boxes of Junior Mints.

“Oh, I don’t know, what can I say?” Kimmel said. “We screwed up — what can we say? That’s on me.”

