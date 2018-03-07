Man Attacked in Bar While Holding His 4-Year-Old Daughter

Police in Colorado have detained two men they say are seen in footage attacking another man who was holding his daughter in his arms.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the barroom attack in which the two men allegedly assaulted Richard Brown.

Brown was holding his 4-year-old daughter and numerous punches were thrown before someone in the bar was handed the child, police said in a statement.

The fight reportedly continued but the child was not injured.

However, Brown sustained serious bodily injury during the assault and had to be airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Both suspects have been detained by authorities.

The men are identified as Joel Michael Wilson, 31, and Devon Lee Premer, 22.

The men are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of first-degree assault – extreme indifference, second-degree assault – serious bodily injury, and child abuse.

