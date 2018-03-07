Man sentenced to two years for carjacking mom, three kids outside Hilliard Kroger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to two years in prison after forcing a mother and her three children out of their car in front of the Kroger on Hilliard-Rome Road.

Police say Abdiaziz Mohamed acted as if he had a gun and told the victim to get out of the car and leave her cell phone. She asked if she could get the kids out of the car, the carjacker said yes, according to police.

Mohamed took off with the car and drove down I-70. Witnesses said he was driving in and out of traffic and hitting cars all the while.

Then, he crashed the car on a closed section of I-70 east of Hilliard Rome Road, hopped out and ran.

Police arrested him moments later.