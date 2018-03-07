Man sentenced to two years for carjacking mom, three kids outside Hilliard Kroger

By Published:
Abdiaziz Mohmud (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to two years in prison after forcing a mother and her three children out of their car in front of the Kroger on Hilliard-Rome Road.

Police say Abdiaziz Mohamed acted as if he had a gun and told the victim to get out of the car and leave her cell phone. She asked if she could get the kids out of the car, the carjacker said yes, according to police.

Mohamed took off with the car and drove down I-70. Witnesses said he was driving in and out of traffic and hitting cars all the while.

Then, he crashed the car on a closed section of I-70 east of Hilliard Rome Road, hopped out and ran.

Police arrested him moments later.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s