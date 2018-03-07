McDonald’s flipping logo upside down for International Women’s Day

By Published:

LYNWOOD, CA (WCMH/CNN) – A California McDonald’s franchise is honoring International Women’s Day in an eye-catching way.

The restaurant flipped its iconic golden arches to make a ‘W.’

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.

There are about a hundred other McDonald’s restaurants around the country that will have flipped arches Thursday. All of them are owned by female operators.

The upside-down logo will also be seen on packaging, crew shirts and hats.

McDonald’s will also turn its logo upside-down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram.

