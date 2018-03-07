Mel C Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Haven’t Invited Spice Girls to Royal Wedding

Stop right now! Mel C has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not asked the Spice Girls to perform at the royal wedding.

During a recent appearance on The Real, Mel B alluded to the band reuniting at the May 19 event.

But Mel C has downplayed her bandmate’s comments, telling E! at The Prince’s Trust Awards in London: “Oh yes there’s been quite a lot of press interest there. My invite hasn’t turned up yet.

“It was all that snow,” she continued. “I think the mail’s been a bit held up in the snow.”

She noted that she thought Mel B was likely joking.

“I think the media ran with it a little bit,” Mel C continued.

She also told The Sun that she hasn’t been invited and that there are “no plans” for the group to attend the wedding.

“I’ve met Prince Charles lots of times,” Mel C said. “I’m going to ask him where my invite is because I haven’t got mine yet, Mel B said she has hers.”

The group’s individual members are extremely busy at the moment and wouldn’t be able to reunite as the Spice Girls this year, she continued.

“So if anything were to happen, it wouldn’t be now,” she said.

