Microbursts an unpredictable weather risk to airplanes

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Ohio experiences an average of 16 tornadoes annually. Yet many reports of wind damage caused by a thunderstorm are tornadic storms.

A lesser-known phenomenon–a microburst–is responsible for pockets of storm damage that can be quite substantial in narrow zones. The difference is that microburst winds fan out in a straight line, compared to the rotary winds of a confirmed tornado (funnel on the ground).

Strong microbursts, called downbursts, have wide damage paths of 2.5 miles or greater, while microbursts are narrower in scope.

Microbursts are caused by powerful downdrafts of rain-cooled air inside a thunderstorm, usually spreading out beneath a gust front that precedes a storm. Wind gusts can reach hurricane force (74 mph or greater) in more extreme straight-line events, especially in a derecho. On June 29. 2012, winds gusted to 85 mph along a squall line, resulting in more than one million customers to lose power as trees and power lines were toppled by the high winds.

Most microbursts are short-lived events affected a very localized area, occasionally uprooting trees and tearing off shingles or siding from buildings. A more serious hazard in past years was the risk of aviation disasters during takeoffs and landings. Airplanes encountering a strong headwind associated with thunderstorm outflow, only to have the wind reverse, resulting in a powerful tailwind, causing the plane to suddenly lose lift.

Terminal Doppler Weather Radar (TDWR) and ground-based wind shear sensors provide crucial information for the control tower to alert pilots and make necessary flight adjustments in the event of a thunderstorm with strong, shifting winds.