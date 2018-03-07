New Kirkersville police chief says he is resigning

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — On the job less than six months, the Kirkersville Chief of Police says he will resign.

Jeff Finley was sworn in as the police chief in Kirkersville in October, five months after former Chief Eric DiSario was killed in the line of duty.

Finley stepped down Wednesday night, saying it’s “something I have to do.”

Finley made the surprise announcement at the regularly scheduled Kirkersville City Council meeting.

Finley blamed Kirkersville Mayor Terry Ashcraft for creating a hostile work environment. He said Ashcraft threatened his job multiple times over the course of his short time as Chief.

Finley took over as Chief in October after former Police Chief Eric Disario was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Pine Kirk Care Center in May of 2017. Employees Cindy Krantz and Marlina Medrano were also killed.

NBC4 is in Kirkersville working to get a response from Mayor Ashcraft.