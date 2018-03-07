Newark eighth-grader arrested, charged with threatening a school shooting

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A Newark eighth grader is under arrest, facing two charges for threatening to carry out a school shooting.

According to court documents, the Liberty Middle School student made several statements about a school shooting, over the period of several days.

He also specifically named at least two students as targets, police said.

A Newark City Schools spokesman said several students reported the threats to administrators, who then contacted police.

According to a police sergeant, the student has been suspended from school.

He now faces charges for aggravated menacing and making terroristic threats.

“This isn’t funny,” said Natalie Noyes, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Licking County. “It’s isn’t a joke, and we’re going to take it very seriously if threats like these are made, until we can ensure that it’s safe.”

A Licking County magistrate ordered the teenager to be held in juvenile detention, pending the outcome of a safety assessment.

If convicted, he could face nearly seven years behind bars.

According to police, the student did not possess or have access to any guns.