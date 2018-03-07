O.J. Simpson Seen ‘Confessing’ to Murder in Bizarre Interview: ‘There Was Blood Everywhere’

O.J. Simpson calls the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, “horrible” in a never-before-seen video in which he details how he would have committed the gruesome act.

The interview with the disgraced NFL star was recorded in 2006 to coincide with the release of the controversial book, If I Did It, in which Simpson outlines theoretical scenarios in the June 1994 murders in the hypothetical confession.

The interview with publisher Judith Regan was conducted as Simpson was promoting the book. However, it was later shelved. The book was also scrapped amid public outrage.

Long thought to never see the light of day, that interview will now air on Fox Sunday, with the blessing of Ron Goldman’s father, Fred.

Soledad O’Brien is hosting the Fox special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?

She told Inside Edition that “The interview is so strange. It is so bizarre. It is really disturbing.”

O’Brien added: “O.J. Simpson is a very charming person. Everyone who has ever known him or interviewed him has described him that way, but to hear him say things that are really disturbing in a very charming way, I think people will find that interesting.”

“I grabbed the knife,” Simpson says in a snippet of the interview. “I do remember that. There was blood everywhere. We’ve all seen the grisly pictures.”

Simpson also says he had an accomplice named “Charlie.”

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife and Goldman in a sensational 1995 trial that was dubbed “the trial of the century.”

In 1997, the Goldman and Brown families took Simpson back to court in a civil case.

The former running back was ordered to pay a total of $33.5 million, made up of $8.5 million in compensatory damages to the Goldmans and $25 million in punitive damages to be split between the Goldmans and Nicole’s children.

Ten years later, a federal judge approved Ron Goldman’s relatives’ settlement with a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee, giving them the rights to the book, If I Did It.

Simpson is now a free man after serving nine years in Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Facility following a 2008 armed robbery conviction.

