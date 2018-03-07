Police: 20 students sickened, 5 hospitalized after eating candy at northeast Ohio school

PERRY TWP., OH (WCMH) — Authorities say almost two dozen students at Perry High School became sick from eating candy brought into the school Wednesday.

Twenty students reported experiencing “medical symptoms” after eating the candy. Five students were taken to area hospitals, police told WKYC.

Assistant Superintendent Nathan Stutz issued the following statement around noon, WKYC reports:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. As many of you are aware, some of our students may have been affected by candy that was brought to school. We are working closely with authorities to fully investigate the situation. Upon the findings of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken – if deemed necessary. I would like to thank all safety services for their quick response and support. Again, the well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take all situations that may impact their safety very seriously. We will provide further information, as gathered.”