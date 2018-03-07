Putin praises Pres. Trump, says US political system eating itself

By Published:
FILE-U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has praised U.S. President Donald Trump but expressed disappointment with the U.S. political system, saying it is “eating itself up.”

Asked if he was disappointed with Trump, Putin told state TV that he had no such feeling, adding he had a very positive impression of Trump, whom he met on the sidelines of international summits last year.

Putin praised Trump as a great communicator who is easy to talk to, a man with whom “you can search for a compromise.”

Putin added in Wednesday’s remarks he was disappointed in the U.S. political system, which he said has “demonstrated its inefficiency and has been eating itself up.”

Moscow’s hopes for better ties with Washington have been dashed by allegations of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

