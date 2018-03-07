Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War returns to Central Ohio family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The remains of a soldier captured during the Korean War will be brought home to his family here in Columbus.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the remains of Army Pfc. Leroy W. Bryant, 22, is expected to be returned to his family here in Columbus, Wednesday, and he will be buried with full military honors, Friday.

In early February 1951, Bryant was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, as U.S. Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) and United Nations Command (UNC) forces were deployed in defensive positions across the South Korean peninsula. On February 6, Bryant’s regiment was located in the town of Yonghyon-ni, and was tasked to determine location, position and strength of enemy forces. Enemy forces attacked, forcing them to withdraw to new positions. Because Bryant could not be accounted for by his unit after the attack, he was reported missing action as of Feb. 6, 1951, near Yanghyon-ni, South Korea.

Following the war, Bryant’s name was found on a list of prisoner who had died while in custody of communist forces. However, there was no way to confirm this report and Bryant’s status remained listed as missing in action, according to the DPAA.

Following the war, a returning prisoner from Bryant’s regiment reported that friends told him Bryant died while being marched north to prisoner of war Camp 1, located along the Yalu River, near the village of Changsong. Based on this information, the U.S. Army amended his status to deceased.

On Sept. 7, 1954, a set of remains reportedly recovered from a prisoner of war cemetery in Changsong, North Korea was sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and interred as a Korean War Unknown.

In 2017, through the use of DNA testing, those remains were identified as Bryant’s.

Bryant’s remains are expected to return to central Ohio at about noon today.